PM Modi Condoles Bhiwadi Factory Fire That Killed Seven Workers, Calls Tragedy Deeply Saddening

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the devastating fire in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi industrial area, which claimed the lives of seven workers. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “The fire mishap in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also issued a statement, calling the accident “extremely tragic.” He said, “I extend my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. The local administration is providing all possible medical facilities to the injured. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”

The blaze broke out around 9:22 am on Monday at Plot No. G-1-118B in the Khuskheda Industrial Area. Despite a quick response from the RIICO Fire Brigade, the flames engulfed the unit within minutes. Officials confirmed that the intensity of the fire was such that skeletal remains were recovered from the site.

Investigations have revealed that the factory, originally leased for garment manufacturing, had been illegally converted into a firecracker unit. Explosive materials were allegedly being produced inside with the gates shut, raising serious concerns about safety violations. Authorities have ordered an FIR and a magisterial inquiry to determine lapses and fix accountability.

Rescue teams, police, and medical staff rushed to the scene, cordoning off the area as operations began. Injured workers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma described the incident as tragic and directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for survivors. He has also sought a detailed report from the district administration.

