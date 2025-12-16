PM Modi Conferred With 'Great Honour Nishan Of Ethiopia' By PM Abiy Ahmed; Dedicates It To 140 Crore Indians

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Ethiopia’s highest award 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia' as he began his first bilateral visit to the African nation and held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Tuesday (December 16, 2025).

Ethiopian Prime Minister Ali conferred Ethiopia's highest honour to PM Modi and with this honour, he becomes the first global Head of State/Head of Government to receive this award. This also marks 28th foreign state honour bestowed on him.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister said, "I am honoured to be conferred with the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’ and dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India.”

PM Modi in Addis Ababa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Addis Ababa from Jordan on a two-day state visit to Ethiopia at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking the second stop of his ongoing three-nation tour.

The PM's visit comes amid expanding India–Ethiopia engagement, with Ethiopia viewed as an important and reliable partner for India in Africa and across the Global South.

Ethiopian PM welcomes PM Modi at airport

In a warm and special gesture, the Ethiopian Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Addis Ababa Airport and drove him to the hotel. The Ethiopian PM also took a special initiative of taking PM Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship Park, which was not in the itinerary underlining the importance Ethiopia attached to the PM's visit.

India, Ethiopia raise bilateral ties

India and Ethiopia on Tuesday elevated the bilateral ties to "strategic partnership" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the decision will provide bilateral relations new energy, new speed and new depth.

In his remarks during a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, PM Modi said India and Ethiopia are democratic powers committed to peace and the welfare of humanity and are co-passengers and partners of the Global South. The PM added, “Today, we are elevating India and Ethiopia relations to a strategic partnership. This step will provide our relations with new energy, new speed and new depth".

The Prime Minister added, "India and Ethiopia have had contact, communication and exchange for thousands of years. Our two countries, which are rich in languages and traditions, are symbols of unity in diversity. Both countries are democratic powers committed to peace and the welfare of humanity. We are co-passengers and partners of the Global South. On international platforms, we have stood shoulder-to-shoulder. The African Union HQ in Ethiopia makes Ethiopia the meeting point of African diplomacy. Inspired by the common vision of inclusive world, in 2023, India ensured that the African Union became a G20 member," as per news agency ANI.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi was accorded a warm and colourful welcome. In a post on X, he added, “Celebrating age-old India-Ethiopia ties! Prime Minister @narendramodi arrives in Addis Ababa on his maiden bilateral visit to Ethiopia. In a special gesture, PM @AbiyAhmedAli came personally to receive him at the airport. Prime Minister was accorded a warm and colourful welcome. Ethiopia is a key partner for India in the Global South and a fellow BRICS Member”.