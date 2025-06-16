PM Modi Conferred With Highest Civilian Honour in Historic Visit to Cyprus, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III

Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the highest civilian honour of Cyprus - the 'Grand cross of Order of Makarios III' during his historic two day visit to the country.

Reportedly, the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides conferred this honour upon the Indian PM during a one-on-one meeting. The Indian PM posted on X, saying that he was humbled and dedicated the award to the friendship between the two nations.

"This award is not just for Narendra Modi, it also belongs to the 1.4 billion Indians" the PM stated after receiving the honour.

The 'Grand cross of Order of Makarios III' : Named after the first President of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III, the honour is reserved for Heads of State and eminent personalities for their distinguished service.

More updates to follow.