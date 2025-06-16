Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi Conferred With Highest Civilian Honour in Historic Visit to Cyprus, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III

Updated 16 June 2025 at 14:59 IST

PM Modi Conferred With Highest Civilian Honour in Historic Visit to Cyprus, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III

PM Modi honoured with the top honour in Cyprus - Grand cross of Order of Makarios III.

Reported by: Aadi Joshi
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
PM Modi with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides
PM Modi with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides | Image: X

Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the highest civilian honour of Cyprus - the 'Grand cross of Order of Makarios III' during his historic two day visit to the country.

Reportedly, the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides conferred this honour upon the Indian PM during a one-on-one meeting. The Indian PM posted on X, saying that he was humbled and dedicated the award to the friendship between the two nations.

"This award is not just for Narendra Modi, it also belongs to the 1.4 billion Indians" the PM stated after receiving the honour.

The 'Grand cross of Order of Makarios III' : Named after the first President of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III, the honour is reserved for Heads of State and eminent personalities for their distinguished service.

More updates to follow. 

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Lands In Cyprus On Historic Visit

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 16 June 2025 at 13:14 IST