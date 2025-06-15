PM Narendra Modi Lands In Cyprus On His Historic Visit; Received By President, FM At Airport

Cyprus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in the city of Nicosia in Cyprus, kickstarting his first leg of the three-nation visit. As PM Modi landed in Cyprus, he marked India's first prime ministerial visit to the island nation since 2002. The diplomatic relations between India and Cyprus began in 1962 and since then both nations have maintained friendly ties.

After the prime minister landed at the airport, he was warmly welcomed at the airport on his arrival by President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

During the two-day visit (June 15-16), the PM will hold official talks with President Christodoulides in Nicosia and address a business leaders' forum in Limassol, focusing on priorities such as trade, technology and defence, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The officials stated that the visit has a symbolic and a strategic value as Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian PM to visit Cyprus in more than two decades. Cyprus has been a constant supporter of India’s positions on cross-border terrorism. PM Modi's visit aimed to bring a boost to the bilateral ties and enhance India's presence in the Eastern Mediterranean and the European Union.

Cyprus is a gateway to the EU, providing India with important access for trade and investment. The visit is significant as the nations are working on an envisaged India‑EU Free Trade Agreement, which is set to be finalised by the end of 2025, with Cyprus at the centre when it holds the EU presidency in January 2026.

The agenda also involves taking forward the suggested India‑Cyprus Economic Corridor. Politically, Cyprus's endorsement of India's candidacy for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council further solidifies diplomatic alignment.