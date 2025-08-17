PM Modi Dedicates Rs 11,000 Crore Dwarka Expressway And UER-II Projects — What It Means For Delhi-NCR Commuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated two major National Highway projects in Delhi, marking a significant step towards easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The projects, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), have been built at a combined cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore.

The inauguration highlights the government’s larger infrastructure vision to transform urban mobility, cut travel time, and make movement across Delhi smoother.

Together, the Dwarka Expressway and UER-II are expected to relieve pressure on Delhi’s busy roads, benefit commuters, and support the growth of surrounding industrial hubs.

Importantly, travel from Noida to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is now set to become much smoother, with travel time reduced to just 20 minutes thanks to these new projects.

Delhi Section of Dwarka Expressway

The Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway is 10.1 kilometres long and has been developed at a cost of around Rs 5,360 crore. The project aims to ease traffic flow between Delhi and Haryana while providing improved links to key infrastructure in the area.

The Delhi section has been divided into two packages. Package I covers 5.9 km from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge at Dwarka Sector-21, while Package II spans 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 to the Delhi-Haryana border.

This will ensure direct connectivity with the Urban Extension Road-II, making travel across the NCR more seamless.

Importantly, the new expressway will also serve as a multi-modal corridor. It connects Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi Metro’s Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and the Dwarka Cluster Bus Depot.

This integrated design is aimed at supporting both passenger and freight movement efficiently.

The Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, covering 19 km, was inaugurated earlier by the Prime Minister in March 2024. With the Delhi portion now completed, the entire project is expected to significantly cut travel time between Delhi and Gurugram.

Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)

Alongside the Dwarka Expressway, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), which has been built at a cost of about Rs 5,580 crore.

UER-II is seen as a crucial alternative to Delhi’s Inner and Outer Ring Roads, as it is designed to divert heavy traffic and reduce congestion at bottlenecks such as Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09.

The project also includes new link roads that provide direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat. This will enhance industrial connectivity, improve goods movement across the NCR, and save commuters valuable travel time.