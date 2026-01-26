PM Modi, Defence Chiefs Honour Bravehearts at India Gate to Commence Republic Day Parade

As the Republic Day celebrations begin in the national capital on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial at the historical India Gate. Present alongside the PM was the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Services General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal APS Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.



Laying of the wreath marks the commencement of the Republic Day celebrations and stands as a tribute to personnel who made the supreme sacrifice.



An Inter-Services Guard, comprising 21 inner guards, seven from each Service and six buglers, two from each service were present for the ceremony. Inner guards from the Indian Air Force included one Sergeant with six Corporals and below ranks.



Indian Air Force being the lead service, the Guard of Honour was commanded by Squadron Leader Hemant Singh Kanyal, reflecting the joint ethos of the Indian Defence Forces.

Following the wreath-laying, the Guard Commander ordered the Salami Shastra, followed by the Shok Shastra. The solemn notes of the 'Last Post' echo through the precincts as officers in uniform render a salute, while all others stand in attention paying respects.



A two-minute silence was observed in honour of the bravehearts. At the conclusion of the silence, the buglers sound the 'Rouse'.

The Guard Commander once again ordered the Salami Shastra, formally concluding the ceremony.



PM Modi, along with other dignitaries have proceeded to the saluting dais to continue the Republic Day celebrations.



Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi extended greetings on the 77th Republic Day, urging citizens to renew their commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat'.



In a post X, PM Modi said, "Greetings to all countrymen on Republic Day. This national festival, symbolising India's pride and honour, should infuse new energy and enthusiasm, strengthening the resolve for Viksit Bharat."



Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.