PM Modi Departs for Europe: High-Stakes G7 Summit, Historic Slovakia Visit, and Major Tech Push Headline 6-Day Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from New Delhi today to begin a pivotal six-day diplomatic tour of France and the Slovak Republic. Spanning June 13 to June 18, 2026, the high-profile itinerary heavily features India's eighth consecutive appearance at the G7 Summit alongside deep-tech diplomacy and a historic milestone in Central Europe.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister framed the multi-nation visit as a strategic effort to expand India's partnerships across the European continent. He emphasized that the trip will reinforce the deep trust India shares with global partners while showcasing New Delhi's growing economic and technological footprint.

Nice Landing: Expanding Strategic Ties and Launching ‘Bharat Innovates’

The first leg of the tour brings Prime Minister Modi to Nice, France, for high-level bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The meeting follows President Macron's visit to India earlier this year, which elevated the bilateral relationship to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership." The two leaders will review progress made since February and chart future cooperation on pressing global security and economic issues.

While in Nice, the leaders will jointly inaugurate the landmark ‘Bharat Innovates’ conclave on June 14. Held under the India-France Year of Innovation, this major event will showcase 120 of India's most promising deep-tech startups and higher education research models to over 500 global investors and corporate venture capital funds.

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Touching Down in Bratislava: A Historic First-Ever Visit to Slovakia

On June 14, Prime Minister Modi will make history as he departs France for Bratislava, marking the first-ever state visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Slovak Republic since its independence in 1993. The historic stop builds on growing momentum, following Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini’s visit to India earlier this year.

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico to discuss expanding investments in automobile manufacturing, railway infrastructure, and trade. Given Slovakia’s strategic position as an EU member, New Delhi intends to use the talks to inject fresh energy into the ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

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En Route to the G7: Championing the Voice of the Global South

Following his engagements in Central Europe, the Prime Minister departs Bratislava for Evian, France, to attend the 52nd G7 Summit on June 16 and 17. India’s consecutive invitations to the summit underscore its rising geopolitical weight and its status as a critical global partner.

At the G7 platform, India plans to act as a vital bridge between developed economies and developing nations. The Prime Minister stated that India will actively use the summit to amplify the developmental aspirations, economic challenges, and digital infrastructure needs of the Global South.

Grand Finale in Paris: VivaTech 2026 and Diaspora Engagement