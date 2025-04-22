PM Modi Asks Amit Shah to Rush to J&K as Tourists Targeted by Terrorists in Pahalgam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a deadly terrorist attack took place in broad daylight in Pahalgam, a small remote town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. According to early reports, one civilian died and more than 20 others injured when a group of tourists were ambushed and fired upon by terrorists.

PM Modi, who is currently visiting Jeddah, asked Amit Shah to immediately rush to Pahalgam and take stock of the situation.

Following this, Amit Shah held an urgent meeting with top officials through video conferencing. He also said he would soon leave for Srinagar to chair a high-level security review meeting with all agencies.

In a post on social media, Shah said, “Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences.”

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Condemns Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also strongly condemned the incident. Calling the attack an ‘abomination’, he wrote, “I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased.”