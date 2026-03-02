PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Current Situation In West Asia, Calls It 'Matter Of Deep Worry'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concern over the rapidly escalating West Asia conflict at a joint press meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"The current situation in West Asia is matter of deep worry. India stands for peace and stability," PM Modi said, reiterating that India stands for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global conflicts.

The Prime Minister began with welcoming the Canadian PM and all his delegations.

"India's position on the many ongoing tensions in the world is clear. We have always called for maintaining peace and stability, and when two democracies stand together, the voice for peace becomes even stronger," he added.

PM Modi also said that India will continue to work closely with all countries to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens in the conflict-ridden regions.

PM Modi's remarks comes following US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday. Following the joint operation, Iran launched a wave of retaliatory strikes, using drones and missiles targeting multiple Arab countries in the region, as a retaliatory action by the Islamic Republic. The Prime Minister also highlighted shared global concerns over terrorism, extremism and radicalisation. "We share the same feelings on terrorism, extremism and radicalisation, as these are serious challenges not just for us but for the entire world," he said.

The PM Modi met his Canadian counterpart Mark J Carney in the national capital earlier in the day. The leaders met at the Hyderabad House and held bilateral talks, focusing on strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two countries. Commenting on the bilateral talks, PM Modi further said that he and his Canadian counterpart have decided to finalise a comprehensive economic partnership agreement soon to maximise trade between the two nations.