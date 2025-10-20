PM Modi Extends Diwali Greetings, Urges Nation to Embrace 'Swadeshi' Shopping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion of Diwali by extending festive greetings to the nation. “Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us,” he posted on X.

Earlier in the day, PM launched a renewed and energetic appeal for citizens to prioritise Indian-made products, reinforcing the 'Vocal for Local' initiative. The post put the focus squarely on economic nationalism and supporting the indigenous industry. In that appeal, the Prime Minister urged the country to celebrate the hard work and ingenuity of the nation’s artisans and entrepreneurs.

“Let’s mark this festive season by celebrating the hard work, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians,” the Prime Minister wrote. He specifically called on consumers to make a conscious choice to purchase goods produced within the country, using the rallying cry: “Let’s buy Indian products and say—Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai! (Proudly say this is indigenous!)”

To amplify the message and create a nationwide movement, PM Modi also encouraged active participation on social media. He asked citizens to share their purchases, stating, “Do also share what you bought on social media. This way, you will inspire others also to do the same.”

The Prime Minister’s message strategically links the national festive spirit of Diwali with the ongoing 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) vision, positioning the act of buying local products as a form of patriotic celebration that empowers domestic manufacturers and brightens the lives of countless workers and families.