PM Modi Extends Greetings On Air Force Day: Their Indomitable Spirit Continue to Make Every Indian Proud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended 93rd Air Force Day greetings on Wednesday to all "Air Warriors" protecting Indian skies and highlighted their "bravery, discipline and precision."

The Prime Minister also praised the Air Force's role during natural disasters.

"Greetings to all the courageous Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force epitomises bravery, discipline and precision. They have played a vital role in safeguarding our skies, including during the most challenging situations", the Prime Minister posted on X.

"Their role during natural calamities is also very commendable. Their commitment, professionalism and indomitable spirit continue to make every Indian proud," PM Modi added.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to Air Force personnel, veterans, and their families on the occasion of the 93rd Air Force Day. She highlighted the commitment and courage of the Air Force in serving the nation.

In a post on X, Droupadi Murmu said, "Warm greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day! The Indian Air Force has always demonstrated courage, commitment, and excellence. Our Air warriors protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions."

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi paid tribute to the soldiers at the National War Memorial in the national capital.

Meanwhile, air warriors also carried out a march past at Hindon Air Base, as part of Air Force Day celebrations.

This year, the static display line-up also includes platforms that played a part in forcing Islamabad to retreat and seek a ceasefire after its Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) dialled his Indian counterpart.

The display will feature fighter jets such as the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, along with India's indigenous Netra AEW&C, the C-17 Globemaster III, the indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System, the C-130J Hercules, Apache attack helicopters fitted with Longbow radar, and the Advanced Light Helicopter. An S-band Rohini radar will also be part of the display.

The recently retired MiG-21 Bison will also be a part of the display as a tribute to its over six decades of service to the IAF. (ANI)