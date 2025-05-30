PM Modi Meets Wife and Father of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Shubham Dwivedi in Kanpur, Gets 'Emotional'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi at Kanpur's Chakeri Airport.

Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman, was one of 26 men killed by terrorists on April 22 after being unable to recite the Kalma.

Speaking about the meeting, Sanjay Dwivedi, Shubham’s father, said, “I think it has pained him a lot. It was a really emotional moment when he was standing with us. I believe he will rest only when terrorism ends.”

He also expressed the family’s gratitude to the Prime Minister for launching Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

“Our family expressed gratitude because, in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, an operation was launched against terrorism. Terrorist sites in Pakistan were destroyed. The entire society stands with the Prime Minister in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi told us that the fight will continue… he also got emotional,” Sanjay Dwivedi added.

Following the meeting, Shubham’s wife, Aishanya Dwivedi, said the Prime Minister was "very sad" and assured them of another meeting.

“PM Modi said that the entire nation and the government are standing with us. He offered his condolences. He asked me about the Pahalgam terror attack and said the fight against terrorism is far from over. PM Modi assured us of another meeting,” she said.

While addressing the public in Kanpur, the Prime Minister referred to the brutal killing of “our son from Kanpur,” Shubham Dwivedi.