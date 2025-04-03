PM Modi Gets Traditional Gujarati Welcome as He Arrives in Bangkok for 6th BIMSTEC Summit | WATCH

PM Modi Gets Traditional Gujarati Welcome as He Arrives in Bangkok | WATCH | Image: DD India

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm traditional Gujarati welcome upon his arrival in Bangkok, Thailand, for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. As he reached his hotel, children dressed in colorful Gujarati attire performed Garba, a folk dance from his home state. A video captured Modi clapping along, appreciating the warm reception.

In a video, PM Modi can be seen enjoying a traditional Garba dance performance from his home state, Gujarat . Children dressed in vibrant Gujarati attire performed the dance as Modi clapped along, appreciating the delightful welcome.

Showcasing Indian Culture with Thai Touch

After witnessing a mesmerizing Garba performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a special presentation of the Thai version of the Ramayana, known as Ramakien. Thailand welcomed PM Modi with a blend of Indian traditions with a touch of Thai cultural.

During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok. The two leaders will review the progress of India-Thailand relations and explore ways to strengthen cooperation. Several bilateral agreements are also expected to be signed.