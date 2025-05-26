PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit: From Solar Power to Affordable Housing, Major Rs 77,000 Crore Projects Set for Launch

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his two-day visit to Gujarat today, with preparations already underway to welcome him in his home state.

This visit is significant as it marks his first trip to Gujarat following the successful Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan after the tragic Pahalgam attack in April.

During this action-packed visit, PM Modi will oversee the launch of several mega development projects worth Rs 77,400 crore, showcasing the government's focus on infrastructure, job creation, and sustainable development.

From inaugurating cutting-edge facilities to flagging off major transportation initiatives, here's what Gujarat can expect from this high-profile visit.

Major Projects Set to be Launched

Prime Minister Modi’s visit will highlight several monumental projects across Gujarat, including a significant Rs 24,000 crore worth of railway initiatives in Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar.

Railway Developments in Dahod

The prime focus of the trip will be the Loco Manufacturing Shop at the Rolling Stock Workshop in Dahod. This state-of-the-art facility, developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, will play a key role in India’s railway modernization efforts. The plant, built at a cost of Rs 21,405 crore, will manufacture high-performance locomotives, with plans to produce 1,200 engines over the next decade. It’s also expected to provide employment to over 10,000 locals, giving a significant boost to Dahod’s economy.

In addition, PM Modi will inaugurate several critical railway infrastructure projects, including the doubling of important rail lines and the electrification of several routes, further enhancing connectivity within Gujarat and beyond.

Clean Drinking Water for Rural Gujarat

In line with his focus on sustainable development, PM Modi will also dedicate four drinking water improvement schemes, benefiting 193 villages in Dahod and Mahisagar districts. These schemes, worth Rs 181 crore, will provide access to clean water for approximately 4.62 lakh people. This marks a significant step in improving the quality of life for rural populations in these areas.

Solar and Infrastructure Projects in Bhuj

PM Modi will head to Bhuj to launch a series of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 53,000 crore. This includes solar plants, power transmission systems, and important road construction initiatives across Kutch, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, and other districts. These projects are expected to transform Gujarat into a hub for renewable energy, significantly reducing the state’s carbon footprint while creating thousands of jobs.

Urban Development and Affordable Housing in Gandhinagar

In Gandhinagar, PM Modi will inaugurate 22,055 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at a cost of Rs 1,006 crore. Additionally, he will lay the foundation for the Phase-3 development of the Sabarmati Riverfront, which will be developed at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, enhancing Gandhinagar’s urban landscape and promoting tourism.

Throughout his visit, PM Modi will engage with the people of Gujarat through a series of grand roadshows, underscoring his strong bond with the state. On 26 May, the journey begins with a roadshow in Vadodara at 9:45 AM, followed by the inauguration of the Loco Manufacturing Plant in Dahod at 11:15 AM. In the afternoon, PM Modi will lead another roadshow in Bhuj at 3:30 PM, before heading to Ahmedabad for a roadshow at 7:45 PM.

The next day, on 27 May, he will kick off the morning with a roadshow in Gandhinagar at 10:30 AM, where he’s expected to receive a warm welcome from thousands of BJP supporters. Later in the day, he will inaugurate several key projects at Mahatma Mandir and distribute cheques under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, a scheme focused on enhancing urban infrastructure across the state.

