‘Bihar Rejected Jamanati & Naamdaar Leaders’: PM Modi Hails Bihar NDA Sweep In Surat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a jibe at the Congress's major setback in the Bihar Assembly Elections, saying the country has already rejected the "Muslim League Marwadi Congress (MMC)."
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a large gathering at Surat Airport, Gujarat, took a jibe at Congress, saying the country has already rejected the Muslim League Maoist Congress (MMC), repeating his remarks from the Bihar victory speech.
PM Modi stated that “A faction within the Congress is uncomfortable with the party's negative politics." He also mentioned how the people of this country are angry at 'Naamdaar', referring to Rahul Gandhi.
“Anger is brewing against the 'Naamdaar' (a reference to Rahul Gandhi) for the path he is taking the Congress on,” he added.
Further, he also predicted a major rift within the Congress party itself. “Therefore, I fear that there could be another major split in the Congress.”
PM Modi received a thunderous welcome following NDA’s landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The PM expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar and lauded the contribution of BJP workers across the country.
PM Modi again launched a twin attack on the RJD-Congress alliance in Surat, alleging they spent two years spreading the "poison of casteism" and a "hate-filled atmosphere" by targeting Nitish Kumar and the Election Commission.
He said, “Over the past two years, these ‘jamanati’ (bailed-out) and ‘naamdaaar’ leaders in Bihar have been spreading the poison of caste-based politics. However, the people of Bihar rejected the poison of casteism in the elections.” He declared that Bihar's voters had seen through this and delivered a unanimous verdict for the NDA, rejecting their divisive politics.
NDA secured a historic win with 202 seats, way beyond the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly, while Mahagathbandhan dropped to 35 seats. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, won the Yadav-stronghold Raghopur seat.
