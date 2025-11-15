'Sanjay Yadav asked me to do so..', Lalu Yadav's Daughter Quits politics, Disowns Family Post RJD's Bihar Poll Setback

New Delhi: Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Lalu Prasad, made a shocking revelation on X by announcing that she is ‘quitting’ politics and 'disowning' her family, blaming it on Sanjay Yadav, her brother Tejashwi Yadav's most trusted aide, and Rameez after RJD's major setback in the Bihar election.

Taking to X, she wrote, “I’m quitting politics, and I’m disowning my family... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do ...Nd I’m taking all the blame’s.” Her decision to quit politics and disown her family highlights the long rift within the Yadav family.

However, she didn't mention in her post what exactly Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had said to her.

Rohini Acharya's Political Career

Rohini had officially begun her political career in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by contesting from the Saran constituency, which is considered an RJD stronghold. However, she had to face defeat at the hands of BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Rohini announced her exit from politics 24 hours after the Bihar Assembly election results were announced late on Friday evening. It is worth mentioning here that Rohini had donated a kidney to her father in Singapore in 2022, Lalu, which earned her immense respect in Bihar.

The Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Link

Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and reportedly one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav, the son of Lalu Prasad and RJD leader. Rameez is said to be Tejashwi’s old friend who hails from a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, as per reports.

This all started a few months back during the RJD's Bihar Adhikar Yatra, when Sanjay Yadav was seen occupying the front seat of the campaign bus, usually reserved for Tejashwi. After that photo went viral on social media, many people pointed that out, and Rohini Yadav was one of them. As Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya reshared the critical post questioning the leadership in the party.

It indicated that she too objected to the changing political stance and Sanjay's growing role in the party. However, hours later she tried to do the damage control, which reportedly failed.

Earlier, Lalu's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, was also expelled from the party and the family because he had shared some personal pictures on his social media, which led to his expulsion from the party for 6 years. There was also speculation that she was unhappy with the decision of Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion from the party.

In a post on X, Lalu Prasad wrote, “Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years.”