New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with the BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, and said that discussions were held on various subjects.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the Prime Minister said, "Excellent meeting with the BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee at 7, LKM. Had productive conversations on various subjects."

Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha members, asking them to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 3, 2026, for important legislative business.

The whip stated that some important legislative business would be taken up for passage in the Lok Sabha during the period.

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"All Members of BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House from Monday, the 30th November 2026 to Thursday, the 3rd December 2026 and support the Government's stand," the whip stated.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government's commitment to implementing women's reservation, describing the "Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment" as the "demand of the hour" and asserting that the resolve to fulfil the pledge of women's empowerment remained "invincible".

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In a video message shared on X, the Prime Minister said the fight to ensure women's participation in the country's political system had continued for decades and that he had also been working towards making it a reality.

"The fight to give participation to Nari Shakti has been ongoing for decades. For years, I too was among those who were trying to have this in place. The pledge of BJP-NDA for women empowerment remains intact," PM Modi said.

He further emphasised that national interest should always remain paramount, stating that women's empowerment and the country's interests suffer when political considerations are given precedence over the larger national interest.

"For us, national interest is supreme. But when, for a few people, party interest becomes everything, even greater than national interest, then women's empowerment and national interest have to suffer," he said.

Calling the proposed amendment the need of the hour, PM Modi said the government remained determined to fulfil its commitment to women."Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment is the demand of the hour. Our resolve is invincible. For the dreams of half the population, and for the future of our nation, we must fulfil this pledge!" he said.

This comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation.