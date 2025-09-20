Updated 20 September 2025 at 11:49 IST
PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Gujarat's Bhavnagar, To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over Rs 34,200 Crore
Ahead of the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' programme scheduled later during the day, the PM says it's an important day for India's maritime sector and the country's quest towards self-reliance.
- India News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Bhavnagar (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, drawing large crowds of supporters waving tricolours as he greeted them.
Later in the day, PM Modi will participate in the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore. He will also address a gathering on the occasion.
The Prime Minister will also conduct an aerial survey of Dholera, and at around 1:30 PM, chair a review meeting before visiting the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today, 20th September is an important day for India's maritime sector and our quest towards self-reliance. At around 10:30 AM, will take part in the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' programme in Bhavnagar. Works worth over Rs. 34,200 crores will be inaugurated or their foundation stones laid. These will benefit people across India. Key policies relating to the shipping sector will also be our focus."
According to a PMO release, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects related to the maritime sector worth over Rs 7,870 crore. He will inaugurate the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock.
He will lay the foundation stone of a new container terminal and associated facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata; new container berth, cargo handling facilities, and associated developments at Paradip Port; the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal; firefighting facilities and modern road connectivity at Kamarajar Port, Ennore; coastal protection works including sea-walls and revetments at Chennai Port; sea-wall construction at Car Nicobar Island; a multi-purpose cargo berth and Green Bio-Methanol Plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla; and ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.
In line with his commitment to holistic and sustainable development, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects of the central and state government, worth over Rs 26,354 crore, catering to various sectors in Gujarat.
ALSO READ: PM Modi To Unveil ₹5,400-Crore Projects in Gujarat & Flag Off Suzuki’s First Global EV ‘e Vitara
He will also inaugurate HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, Acrylics & Oxo Alcohol Project at Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, PM-KUSUM 475 MW Component C solar feeder for farmers, the 45 MW Badeli Solar PV Project, and complete solarisation of Dhordo village, among others, the press release said.
He will lay the foundation stone of LNG infrastructure, additional renewable energy projects, coastal protection works, highways, and healthcare and urban transport projects, including expansions at Sir T. General Hospital in Bhavnagar, Guru Govind Sinh Government Hospital at Jamnagar, and the four-laning of 70 km of national highways.
The Prime Minister will also undertake an aerial survey of the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), envisioned as a greenfield industrial city built around sustainable industrialisation, smart infrastructure, and global investment.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 20 September 2025 at 11:49 IST