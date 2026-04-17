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  • 'PM Modi & I Don't Have Wife Issues': Rahul Gandhi Jokes, Evokes Laughter In Lok Sabha | WATCH

'PM Modi & I Don't Have Wife Issues': Rahul Gandhi Jokes, Evokes Laughter In Lok Sabha | WATCH

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi engaged in a light-hearted banter in the Lok Sabha as his comment on him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not having a wife evoked laughter from the MPs in the House.

Nidhi Sinha
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'PM Modi & I Don't Have Wife Issues': Rahul Gandhi Jokes, Evokes Laughter In Lok Sabha
'PM Modi & I Don't Have Wife Issues': Rahul Gandhi Jokes, Evokes Laughter In Lok Sabha | Image: Sansad TV

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi engaged in a light-hearted banter in the Lok Sabha as his comment on him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not having a wife evoked laughter from the MPs in the House.

During a debate on the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills in the Parliament, the Congress MP said that everyone in the room has been influenced, taught and have learnt a lot from women in our lives- from mothers, sisters and wives.

"Of course, the prime minister and I don’t have the wife issue, so we don’t get that input, but we have our mothers and sisters," Rahul Gandhi added. MPs from both BJP and Opposition parties cracked up at his comments.

His remarks came after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared that he got a scolding at home as he did not pen a poem for his wife.

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Nidhi Sinha
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