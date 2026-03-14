PM Modi In Kolkata Today: BJP Likely To Release First List Of West Bengal Assembly Election Candidates

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Kolkata on Saturday, will address a major political rally and launch multiple development projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore. Soon after the rally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its first list of candidates for the upcoming wlections. The rally is seen as the formal launch of the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

According to BJP sources, the party has nearly finalised its initial list of candidates. A consensus has reportedly been reached on the names of around 160 candidates during a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee.

The first list is expected to feature several prominent leaders from the state BJP unit. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh are also likely to be included among the candidates.

As per sources in BJP, the party has decided to give a second opportunity to most of its sitting MLAs in the upcoming assembly polls. The party is also preparing to field several former Members of Parliament in the state election. However, BJP has decided not to give tickets to its sitting MPs this time.

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The announcement of the first list is expected to come after Prime Minister Modi’s rally in Kolkata, which marks the beginning of the BJP’s high-octane political campaign in the state ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

PM Modi to Launch Development Projects Worth Rs 18,680 Crore

During his visit to Kolkata today, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore. The projects cover several sectors including road infrastructure, railways, ports and shipping, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting economic growth in West Bengal and eastern India.

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Major National Highway Projects to Boost Connectivity

In a major push to road infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several National Highway projects with a combined length of more than 420 kilometres, worth around Rs 16,990 crore.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for several new highway projects. These include five packages of the 231-km four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram economic corridor on NH-116A. The corridor will connect Kharagpur and Siliguri and pass through Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts.

The project is expected to reduce travel distance by around 120 km and cut travel time by nearly seven to eight hours. It will also connect with key highways such as NH-16, NH-19, NH-14 and NH-12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a 5.6-km four-lane Dubrajpur Bypass on NH-14, which will help decongest the busy town area and reduce travel time by nearly one hour. Additional four-lane bridges over the Kangshabati and Shilabati rivers on NH-14 will also be taken up.

Port and Shipping Projects to Strengthen Maritime Infra

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and launch several port and shipping related projects today in West Bengal. He will inaugurate the mechanisation project of Berth No. 2 at the Haldia Dock Complex, which will improve cargo handling capacity and allow faster, more efficient and environmentally friendly operations. He will also inaugurate the rejuvenation project at Khidderpore Docks (Dock 1 – West).

In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for several port infrastructure projects, including the mechanisation of Berth No. 5 at Haldia Dock Complex of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.

Other projects include renovation of the Bascule Bridge at the Kolkata Dock System, yard development and drainage systems at Kidderpore Dock-I (East) and Dock-II (East), riverbank protection work along the Kolkata riverfront from Howrah Bridge to Nimtala Ghat, and the construction of a terminal building for a river cruise terminal and tourism facility near the Indenture Memorial complex.

Rail Projects and New Train Service

In the railway sector, the Prime Minister will flag off the Purulia-Anand Vihar Terminal Express, strengthening rail connectivity between West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and the national capital region.

He will also inaugurate six redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These stations include Kamakhyaguri, Anara, Tamluk, Haldia, Barabhum and Siuri.