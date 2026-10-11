PM Modi Inaugurates Chennai Metro Phase II Stretch Built at Rs 4,900 Crore in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore. Following the inauguration, PM Modi took a ride on the Chennai Metro from Porur Bypass Station to Poonamallee Bypass Station and back. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was also present.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate key National Highway projects worth around Rs 3,700 crore. These projects will strengthen road connectivity, reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion and support economic growth in the State. The prime minister will inaugurate the 36 km, four-lane Vadugapatti-Therkuvenganallur section of NH-744. The project will improve connectivity to important pilgrimage, industrial and commercial centres in the region, facilitating smoother movement of people and goods. He will also inaugurate the 30-km, four-laned Madurai Ring Road section of NH-744A. The project will improve traffic movement around Madurai and help ease congestion within the city, the release said.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the four-lane Thiruvarur Bypass on the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83. The project will strengthen road connectivity in Thiruvarur and facilitate smoother traffic movement by providing an alternative route around the town.

The prime minister will dedicate and inaugurate railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs 750 crore. He will dedicate the Karaikal-Peralam railway line, further strengthening rail connectivity in the region. He will also dedicate three rail flyovers in Coimbatore and surrounding areas.

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These will ease congestion at busy level crossings, reduce waiting time and improve road safety for commuters. The prime minister will also inaugurate five Amrit Stations at Palani, Vellore Cantonment, Ambasamudram, Paramakkudi and Namakkal, which have been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the release said.

The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several port-related projects in Tamil Nadu to strengthen maritime infrastructure, expand cargo-handling capacity and improve logistics efficiency. He will inaugurate four infrastructure projects at Chennai Port: a Paved Storage Yard, four EXIM Godowns, an upgraded Cruise Terminal and a Seafarers Club. These projects will improve cargo storage and handling, expand warehouse capacity, modernise passenger facilities to enable the simultaneous embarkation and disembarkation of more cruise passengers, and provide modern welfare, recreational and support facilities for visiting seafarers and maritime personnel.

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The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for eight major development projects at VO Chidambaranar Port. The projects will expand cargo and container capacity, build infrastructure for the transition to cleaner maritime energy, and improve the efficiency of cargo evacuation and logistics within the Port ecosystem. The prime minister will also inaugurate the Coal Berth-3 project and lay the foundation stone for capital dredging works for Container Terminal Phase-I, Stage-II at Kamarajar Port, the release said.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the Group II/III Lube Oil Base Stocks (LOBS) project at the existing Manali Refinery of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) in Chennai. With a total cost of around Rs 1,620 crore and a capacity of 270 thousand metric tonnes per annum (TMTPA), the project aims to produce Group II/III Lube Oil Base Stocks for the manufacture of world-class, premium-quality lubricants in India.

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) at IIT Madras. He will also launch its pioneering global scientific mission to map more than 100 human brains into three-dimensional atlases at cellular resolution across the human lifespan – from the foetal stage to old age. The prime minister will also release C-STROKE, a one-of-a-kind human ischaemic stroke atlas. Featuring over 1,000 annotated microscopic sections from a stroke-affected brain, the atlas will help researchers worldwide identify novel therapeutic targets.