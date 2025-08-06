PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, Here's All You Need To Know About The New High Tech Address Of Ministries

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

PM Modi inspected the Kartavya Bhavan along with the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar.

Kartavya Bhavan-03 is part of the broader transformation of the Central Vista. It is the first among several upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings that aim to streamline administrative processes and enable agile governance, a press release by PMO said.

Posting about him inspecting the Kartavya Bhawan-03 on New Delhi's Kartavya Path, the Prime Minister expressed pride over such "state-of-the-art" infrastructure being dedicated to the nation.

"Kartavya Bhavan, on the path of duty, is a symbol of our unwavering commitment and continuous efforts toward serving every individual. It will not only help in swiftly delivering our policies and schemes to the people but will also provide a new momentum to the country's development. I am deeply proud to dedicate this building, an example of state-of-the-art infrastructure, to the nation," PM Modi posted on X in Hindi.

Addressing a gathering here after he inaugurated Kartavya Bhawan earlier in the day, PM Modi said people are witnessing the achievements related to the creation of modern India.

"Kartavya Path, New Parliament House, New Raksha Bhawan, Bharat Mandapam, National War Memorial, and now Kartavya Bhavan - these are not just ordinary infrastructures. Here, policies of Viksit Bharat will be formulated, and important decisions will be made. In the times to come, the direction of the nation will be decided from here," he said.

"We gave the name 'Kartavya Bhavan' to this building after a lot of deliberation. The names Kartavya Path, Kartavya Bhavan represent the basic values of our democracy, Constitution," he added.

Key Features:

The office complex spans an area of around 1.5 lakh square metres across two basements and seven levels (ground + six floors). It will house offices of the Ministries/Departments of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA).

"The project embodies the government's broader administrative reform agenda. By co-locating Ministries and adopting cutting-edge infrastructure, the Common Central Secretariat will improve inter-ministerial coordination, accelerate policy execution, and foster a responsive administrative ecosystem," the statement by PMO added.

According to the PMO's statement, the new building will exemplify modern governance infrastructure featuring IT-ready and secure workspaces, ID card-based access controls, integrated electronic surveillance, and a centralised command system. It will also lead to sustainability, targeting a GRIHA-4 rating with double-glazed facades, rooftop solar, solar water heating, advanced HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, and rainwater harvesting.

Currently, many key Ministries function from ageing buildings like Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, and Nirman Bhawan, constructed between the 1950s and 1970s, which are now structurally outdated and inefficient. The new facilities will reduce repair and maintenance costs, boost productivity, improve employee well-being, and enhance overall service delivery.

The facility will promote eco-consciousness through zero-discharge waste management, in-house solid waste processing, e-vehicle charging stations, and extensive use of recycled construction material.

As a zero-discharge campus, Kartavya Bhavan treats and reuses wastewater to meet a major chunk of its water needs. The building uses recycled construction and demolition waste in masonry and paving blocks, lightweight dry partitions to reduce topsoil use and structural load, and features an in-house solid waste management system.

The building is designed to use 30 per cent less energy. It has special glass windows to keep the building cool and reduce outside noise. Energy-saving LED lights, sensors that switch off lights when not needed, smart lifts that save power, and an advanced system to manage electricity use will all help save energy.

Solar panels on the roof of Kartavya Bhavan-03 will generate over 5.34 lakh units of electricity every year. Solar water heaters meet more than a quarter of the daily hot water needs. Charging stations for electric vehicles are also provided, as per the release.