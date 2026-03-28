'Symbol of India's New Spirit': PM Modi After Inaugurating Phase I of Noida International Airport In Jewar

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, calling it a symbol of "India's new spirit" and highlighting its potential to drive development in Uttar Pradesh.

He emphasised that the airport will catalyse development, creating opportunities for the youth and farmers of Uttar Pradesh while benefiting surrounding regions such as Agra, Mathura, and Ghaziabad.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Uttara Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

A sacred artefact of Lord Buddha was also presented to PM Narendra Modi. Phase I of the airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

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According to the PMO, the airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), represents a major step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

In his address, PM Modi said, "Today, we are beginning a new chapter of the Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Viksit Bharat campaign. The country's largest state has today become one of the states with the highest number of international airports in the nation. I was fortunate to lay the foundation stone of this airport, and now I am also fortunate to inaugurate it. But I have shared this privilege with all of you. Today, we are beginning a new chapter of the Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Viksit Bharat campaign. The country's largest state has today become one of the states with the highest number of international airports in the nation."

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"It will also bring opportunities for the farmers and youth of western Uttar Pradesh. The planes will fly, and it will become a symbol of the identity of a developed Uttar Pradesh. I congratulate the people of western Uttar Pradesh. Today's event is a symbol of India's new spirit," he said.

"The Uttar Pradesh that made me a Member of Parliament has now also linked its identity with the name of this airport. This Noida airport will greatly benefit Agra, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Etawah, and many other places," he further said.

Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Together, the two airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi NCR among leading global aviation hubs.

Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development.

It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS), and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

Despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia and energy disruption, PM Modi assured that the government is working to ensure the burden does not fall on common families and farmers.

"At a time when the world is worried due to ongoing conflict in West Asia and shortages of essentials like food, fuel and fertilisers, India is tackling the crisis with full strength. The government is ensuring that the burden does not fall on common families and farmers," he said.

The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem, including a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, featuring an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones.

The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, the press release by the PMO stated.

Designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project, Noida International Airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, integrating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices.