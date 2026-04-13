'PM Modi is a Karyakarta by Heart': Piyush Goyal Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Chennai: Union Minister & Tamil Nadu BJP election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership skills and exuded confidence in the victory of NDA ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Speaking with the media after attending the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvaad' programme in Mylapore Assembly constituency, Goyal said that the PM's programme will boost the confidence of party workers to defeat the "corrupt DMK."

"PM Narendra Modi is a Karyakarta by heart... He guides us on how to win the hearts of the people, how to reach out to different sections of society and serve the people of Tamil Nadu... Our estimate is that several lakh Karyakartas have joined this audio bridge to hear Prime Minister Modi and will benefit from his advice on how to campaign, how to reach out to the voters and how to win this election so that the corrupt DMK government is defeated... The NDA is going to win this election because we are working like a family together," he said.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the party's booth workers in Tamil Nadu at the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvad' programme, earlier in the day. PM Modi hit out at the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of hampering the implementation of central government schemes, depriving the public of the benefits.

"Under the Mudra scheme, millions of youth and small traders have received loans without a guarantee. A large number of women have also benefited from it. But it is unfortunate that due to the attitude of the DMK government, many poor families could not avail the benefits of the PM Awas Yojana. Proper surveys were not conducted, names of eligible people were not included... If this work had been done, then millions of families in Tamil Nadu would have received pucca houses," PM Modi said.

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The Prime Minister assured BJP workers that the government has always ensured that the benefits of schemes are availed by the people and has taken steps to cut out middlemen. He highlighted the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, where people have received financial assistance directly to their bank accounts.

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.