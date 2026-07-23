'More Strict Actions To Come Against Paper Leak': PM Modi Issues Late-Night Video Message, Assures NEET Protesters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a late night video message amid escalating protest against NEET-UG paper leak. The PM vowed that strict action will be taken against paper leaks in Friday's Cabinet.

‘Ye Koi Mamuli Vishya Nahi Hai’

In the selfie video posted on by the PM on social media, he noted that paper leak is not an “ordinary issue”: “Mai jaanta hu ki paper leak koi mamuli vishya nahi hai. Laakho Vidyarthi aur unke abhibhavako ke liye bohot hi peedadayak hai. (Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families.)"

The PM added, “Aur isiliyae paper leak ghanta se ab tak, pichle dhai mahino se anek kadam uthayae gae hai. (That is why many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months.) The culprits have been caught and are in jail."

'Immediate Re-Exam Was Necessary'

The Prime Minsiter added that the government's most important responsibility was to ensure that not even a single year is wasted for students and hence it was very important to take the exams immediately.

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PM Modi further said, “The government has now used its full power to arrange for the exams of at least 22 lakh students. And now, five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results have come out. And the news of the students' happiness has spread all over the country. But we are not among the people who are satisfied there. And that is why I had instructed the departments for a fast-track court today. Today, the departments worked hard and gave me an adjournment late at night. Tomorrow, there will be a discussion in the Cabinet. After the advice of the Cabinet members, it will be given its final form. And from Monday, when the second week of the Parliament starts, we will try to get that bill passed in the Senate as soon as possible."

Students' Protest

PM Modi's message comes as the students' protest gained momentum across India. The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been camping at the Jantar Mantar from June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

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The movement drew heightened attention when it got support from famous environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who went on an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site.

On Wednesday (July 22), the wave of protest reached Mumbai as several CJP supporters took to the streets, calling for Pradhan's resignation. Earlier, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke stressed that the “protest will not end until Dharmendra Pradhan is sacked by PM Modi”.