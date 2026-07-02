PM Modi-Takaichi Summit Talks Today: India-Japan Set To Boost Ties On Trade, Defence & Technology

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit with his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, in New Delhi on Thursday, with the two leaders expected to review the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and chart a roadmap for deeper cooperation in trade, technology, defence and economic security.

The summit, being held during Takaichi's first official visit to India as Japan's Prime Minister, is expected to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership amid evolving geopolitical and economic challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

Economic security is set to dominate the discussions, with both sides likely to focus on strengthening cooperation in five priority sectors identified during the first India-Japan Economic Security Dialogue in 2024—semiconductors, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and information and communication technology (ICT). The leaders are also expected to discuss resilient supply chains, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Trade and investment will be another major focus area. The two countries are expected to review progress on Japanese investments in India, including infrastructure projects such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, industrial corridors, metro rail projects and greater participation of Japanese companies in India's manufacturing sector.

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Defence and strategic cooperation are also expected to feature prominently, with discussions likely on maritime security, regional stability, and efforts to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Both leaders are expected to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, including cooperation under the Quad framework.

Energy security is another key item on the agenda. The two sides are expected to explore greater collaboration in clean energy and liquefied natural gas (LNG), while also discussing measures to strengthen long-term energy resilience amid global supply chain disruptions.

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The summit is also expected to review progress under the Action Plan for Japan-India Human Resource Exchange and Cooperation launched last year, which aims to facilitate the two-way movement of five lakh people over five years, including skilled and semi-skilled Indian workers to Japan.