PM Modi Lands In Nice, To Meet Macron And Inaugurate ‘Bharat Innovates’ Event

Nice: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (local time) arrived in Nice, marking the start of his visit to France that will also include engagements in Evian and Paris, aimed at deepening India's bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

During the visit, he is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and participate in the "Bharat Innovates" programme.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Landed in Nice. In addition to Nice, this France visit includes programmes in Evian and Paris. There will be bilateral and multilateral engagements, which will be aimed at improving India's friendships with key developmental partners."

"I look forward to meeting President Macron tomorrow and to being at 'Bharat Innovates,'" the post read.

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Further, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Modi's visit to Nice will further strengthen India-France cooperation across key sectors, with a special focus on innovation.

The MEA said India and France will jointly celebrate 2026 as the "Year of Innovation," adding that the "Bharat Innovates" event will showcase India's startup ecosystem and provide a platform for innovators to present cutting-edge solutions and products.

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"Bonjour France! PM @narendramodi has arrived in Nice, France. The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen India-France cooperation across key sectors. Innovation sector will be a key focus area as India and France together celebrate Year 2026 as the 'Year of Innovation'," the MEA shared.

"The 'Bharat Innovates' event @BharatInnov2026 will showcase India's vibrant innovation ecosystem and offer a platform for startups and innovators to present their cutting-edge solutions and products," the post read.

At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will undertake engagements in Nice from June 13-14, followed by visits to Evian and Paris from June 16-18.