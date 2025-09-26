PM Modi Launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for Bihar, Transfers Rs 7500 Cr to Women

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for Bihar via video conferencing on Friday.

During the programme, the Prime Minister directly transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totalling Rs 7,500 crore.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases.

The assistance can be utilised in areas of the beneficiary's choice, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises.

During the event, PM Modi also interacted with the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries lauded the scheme and expressed gratitude towards PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

According to a press release by the PMO, the scheme, an initiative of the Government of Bihar, is aimed at making women Aatmanirbhar and promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

It will provide financial assistance to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice, thereby fostering economic independence and social empowerment.

The scheme is community-driven, in which, along with financial support, community resource persons connected to self-help groups will provide training to support their endeavour. To support the sale of their produce, Gramin Haat-Bazaars will be further developed in the state.

The launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana featured a statewide programme across multiple administrative levels in the state – district, block, cluster, and village – with over 1 crore women witnessing the programme, the PMO stated.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap lauded the government's initiatives empowering women.

Speaking to ANI, Narendra Kashyap said, "PM Modi has always been concerned about the development and welfare of the country, especially for empowering women. PM Modi has implemented numerous schemes to honour women, and in Bihar too, PM Modi is going to launch a scheme worth thousands of crores to empower women."

He added that the women will benefit from the scheme, and such initiatives provide an opportunity for Bihar to be included among developing states in the country.