‘Igniting the Future’: PM Modi, President Macron To Launch India-France Year of Innovation 2026
India and France are set to deepen their strategic partnership as Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron jointly launch the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, themed “Igniting the Future.” The initiative aims to boost collaboration in AI, clean energy, startups, defence technology and space, marking a new chapter in bilateral ties.
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will officially launch the “India-France Year of Innovation 2026” on Tuesday, February 17.
The initiative aims to create a year-long exchange of ideas, turning high-tech concepts into a visible global impact.
The announcement was made by the French Embassy in India, which declared 2026 as the year both nations will "ignite the future together."
A Milestone Visit to Mumbai
Prime Minister Modi invited President Macron, who arrived in India today for a three-day official visit (February 17–19). Notably, this marks Macron’s first-ever visit to Mumbai, India's financial heart.
The two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral talks at Lok Bhavan at 3:15 PM, where they will review the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap”, a strategic blueprint for the next 25 years of the India-France partnership.
The formal inauguration of the year of innovation will take place at 5:15 pm, where the leaders will address a gathering of startup founders and unicorn CEOs, leading researchers in DeepTech and Quantum Computing and industrial innovators from both nations.
Turning Ideas into Impact
The Year of Innovation 2026 is designed as a cross-sectoral initiative focused on sovereign and ethical technology. Key pillars of the collaboration include:
1. Artificial Intelligence: Accelerating joint R&D in ethical AI, following the "AI Impact Summit" in New Delhi.
2. DeepTech and Space: Strengthening existing ties in satellite technology and space exploration.
3. Digital Sovereignty: Ensuring both nations maintain control over their critical data and digital infrastructure.
The "Business France" Momentum
A massive delegation of over 110 French companies has arrived in India. These firms are engaging with the Indian public and academic players to establish long-term industrial partnerships.
With over 1,100 French companies already operating in India, supporting roughly 350,000 jobs, this initiative is expected to significantly boost the $17 billion turnover generated by French firms in the Indian market.
As the two leaders move from the bilateral summit in Mumbai to the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi later this week, the message remains clear: India and France are no longer just strategic allies in defence, but co-pilots in the global innovation race.
