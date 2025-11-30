Mann Ki Baat: 'November Brought Many Inspirations', Says PM Modi; Hails India's Achievements In Space Sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 128th edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, November 30. During his latest episode of the show, the prime minister discussed variety of topics right from 150th anniversary of the patriotic song Vande Mataram on November 7 to importance of Skyroot's Infinity Campus, which he inaugurated a few days ago.

PM Modi during his address added that November "brought a lot of aspirations" and recalled the major events the nation witnessed in the 11th month of 2025. He mentioned about the special program that took place in the Central Hall on the Constitution Day on November 26. He also discussed about the flag-hoisting ceremony over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi Hailed Space Sector Achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's achievements in the space sector, calling it a reflection of the nation's "new thinking, innovation and youth power." PM Modi lauded a team of young people from Pune, who attempted to fly drones in Mars-like conditions. He said, "A few days ago, a video on social media caught my attention. It was about a unique drone competition organised by ISRO. In this video, our country's youth, especially our Gen-Z, were attempting to fly drones in Martian-like conditions. In this competition, a team of young people from Pune achieved some success. Their drone even fell and crashed several times, but they did not give up. After several attempts, this team's drone managed to fly for some time in the conditions of Mars," as per a news agency.

PM On Skyroot's Infinity Campus

PM Modi termed the inauguration of Skyroot's Infinity Campus a "new boost" to India's space ecosystem. The Prime Minister said,"India's space ecosystem got a new boost with Skyroot's Infinity Campus. All this has become a reflection of India's new thinking, innovation and youth power... Imagine that era, when there were no satellites, no GPS systems, no navigation facilities, even then our sailors used to take large ships into the ocean and reach their destinations. Countries are now measuring the infinite expanse of space. The challenge remains the same, no GPS systems and no communication support."

MRO facility in Hyderabad

The Prime Minister, during Mann Ki Baat, highlighted the world's largest Leap Engine MRO facility in Hyderabad and the induction of INS Mahe as developments in the defence sector that align with India's vision of self-reliance. He said, "A few days ago, in Hyderabad, I inaugurated the world's largest Leap Engine MRO facility. This is a big step towards the maintenance, repair and overhaul sector of aircraft. Last week, during an event in Mumbai, INS Mahe was inducted into the Indian Navy."

