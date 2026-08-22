PM Modi Meets BJP’s New Office-Bearers at BJP Headquarters as Party Reviews Organisational

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the BJP’s newly appointed national office-bearers at the party headquarters in New Delhi as the organisation kicked off a series of meetings focused on strengthening its strategy and preparing for upcoming elections.

Earlier, BJP president Nitin Nabin held a meeting with the new office-bearers and urged them to make “Yuva Samvad”, or sustained engagement with young people, a key priority for the party.

The BJP is also preparing a major youth outreach programme, with discussions centred on connecting with people aged 14 and above. Sources said dedicated teams are being formed for the initiative, with senior leaders from different parts of the country expected to be involved.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will assist in putting together and mobilising these teams. Former national office-bearers are also likely to play an important role in the campaign.

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Why Vande Mataram Featured In The Party’s Strategy

The meeting came shortly after the BJP passed a resolution honouring the historic legacy of ‘Vande Mataram’ and announced a nationwide campaign to spread awareness about the National Song’s history and significance.

The organizational meetings followed the BJP's resolution on the historical significance and legacy of 'Vande Mataram'. The party has announced a statewide campaign to raise knowledge of the National Song, its history, and its significance in India's freedom effort. The BJP strongly criticised the Congress Working Committee’s decision to revive its 1937 resolution limiting the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ at party programmes to its first two stanzas.

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In its resolution, the BJP described Vande Mataram as India’s National Song and said it represents respect for Bharat Mata, while also emphasizing it as a defining mantra of the freedom movement and a lasting symbol of national consciousness.

The party said it would oppose the Congress decision and work to safeguard the “honour, dignity and legacy” of the complete six-stanza version of the National Song. The BJP also reaffirmed the 1950 Constituent Assembly declaration and referred to the 2026 law passed by Parliament that grants statutory protection to Vande Mataram on par with Jana Gana Mana.

All six stanzas of Vande Mataram were recited before the BJP’s meeting.

Poll-Bound States On The Agenda

The BJP's organizational operation comes as the party gears up for elections in numerous states. Nabin is set to conduct another review meeting at the BJP headquarters expansion at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

State BJP presidents, organizational general secretaries, and state in-charges from throughout the country will attend the gathering. Preparations for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, among other polling states, are scheduled to be reviewed.

The debates will also include party programs, grassroots mobilization, organizational issues, and methods for communicating government policies to the public. According to party sources, multiple meetings have been scheduled at the BJP's headquarters and extended office. These include contacts with state presidents, in-charges, and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states.

The party is also expected to discuss nationwide programmes marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public life.

BJP’s 65-Member Team Has 51 New Faces

The meetings came just days after Nabin introduced his new 65-member national team, which includes 51 new faces. Vasundhara Raje Scindia, former chief minister of Rajasthan, and Ram Madhav, a prominent RSS functionary, have been appointed national vise presidents.

Smriti Irani, a former Union minister, has joined the party's eight-member national general secretary team. B L Santhosh remains national general secretary (organization), while Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal retain their positions as general secretaries.

The general secretary's team also comprises Biplab Kumar Deb, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi, and Sanjay Bhatia. The new national team has 12 women and six leaders from minority communities.