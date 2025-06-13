PM Modi Meets Family Of Ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the grieving family of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who tragically lost his life in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Rupani, 68, was among the 241 passengers aboard the London-bound flight that crashed on Thursday afternoon.

After visiting the crash site and meeting injured victims at the civil hospital, PM Modi met Rupani’s wife, Anjali Rupani, and other family members at the GujSail building near the airport.

In a heartfelt message on X, the Prime Minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss, "It is unimaginable that Vijaybhai is not in our midst. I've known him for decades. We worked together, shoulder to shoulder, including during some of the most challenging times."

Modi remembered Rupani as a humble and dedicated leader who rose through the ranks of the BJP, serving in key roles such as Rajkot Municipal Corporation member, Rajya Sabha MP, Gujarat BJP President, state cabinet minister, and eventually, Chief Minister from August 2016 to September 2021.

"Vijaybhai ushered in many measures that enhanced Gujarat’s growth, particularly in improving the Ease of Living. I will always cherish the interactions we had," Modi said.

At the time of his death, Rupani was serving as the BJP’s in-charge for Punjab.

The Prime Minister extended his condolences to Rupani’s family and friends, saying, "My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

The Air India flight, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Preliminary reports suggest a critical technical failure led to the crash, which resulted in a massive fire and chaos at the scene. Emergency services rushed to the site and launched rescue operations amid thick smoke and wreckage.