Updated 17 February 2026 at 15:57 IST
PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai
The state visit is aimed at deepening strategic, technological and defence cooperation between India and France.
PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai | Image: ANI/File
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron at Lok Bhawan in Mumbai, as the European leader arrived in the coastal city on Tuesday for a three-day visit.
Published On: 17 February 2026 at 15:52 IST