PM Modi Meets Vietnam PM Le Minh Hung on BRICS Sidelines, Reaffirms Stronger Partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with the two leaders reviewing the progress in bilateral ties and reaffirming their commitment to further strengthen the India-Vietnam partnership.

During the meeting, PM Modi welcomed Vietnam's participation in the BRICS Summit as a 'Partner Country'. The two leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations, which were elevated to an 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' during the State Visit of Vietnamese General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam to India in May.

The leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual importance, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India and Vietnam share a longstanding friendship rooted in shared civilizational heritage, mutual trust and understanding. Vietnam is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and an important partner in India's broader engagement with Southeast Asia.

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The India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership covers areas including defence and security, fintech, critical minerals and other emerging sectors, with both sides continuing to cooperate closely on multilateral issues.

Vietnam is among the 10 partner countries of BRICS. The Vietnamese Prime Minister's visit comes as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairmanship on September 12 and 13.

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India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

According to Vietnamese broadcaster Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam views the summit as an opportunity to further consolidate and deepen its relations with India, while also strengthening ties with BRICS member states and other partner countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is expected to share Vietnam's vision and proposals on major issues concerning international cooperation, economic growth, sustainable development and the resolution of global challenges.

Earlier in May, Vietnamese President To Lam paid a State Visit to India, during which the two countries agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under the framework of 'shared vision, strategic convergence, substantive cooperation'. The two sides also agreed to translate the goodwill between the countries into tangible outcomes.

India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. New Delhi's focus during its Chairship is on translating the group's expanded representation into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms.

The BRICS grouping currently comprises 11 countries - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE — along with 10 partner countries: Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince. Both Malaysia and Ethiopia have expressed keenness for stronger defence cooperation with India.