Ayodhya: Preparations are underway in Ayodhya ahead of the inauguration of the Saryu-Kamala Express on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah scheduled to virtually flag off the new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

The new passenger train service is expected to mark another step towards strengthening cross-border rail connectivity between India and Nepal while facilitating travel between two important religious destinations that share longstanding cultural and historical ties. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and several other dignitaries are expected to participate in the event locally, he added.

Connecting important destinations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the train will have key stoppages at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. These stops will improve rail access for passengers across several districts, facilitating travel for religious visits, family connections and other purposes.

Religious tourism is among the areas expected to benefit. Improved access to Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham can encourage more visitors, while creating opportunities for hotels, restaurants, local transport operators and small businesses. For families, students and business travellers, the connection also offers greater convenience, helping them maintain personal and professional relationships across the border.

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The importance of this service extends beyond passenger convenience. Better transport links can encourage commercial interaction, support regional economic activity and make neighbouring communities more accessible to one another. For Indian Railways, the initiative reflects a wider commitment to improving regional connectivity and supporting India's relationship with Nepal through practical infrastructure development.

As both countries continue to explore opportunities for closer cooperation, railway connectivity can play an increasingly important role in supporting tourism, trade and cultural exchange. It is notable that alongside the new passenger service, efforts are progressing to further strengthen railway connectivity between India and Nepal through ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects.

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Rail links such as Jaynagar–Bijalpura–Bardibas and Jogbani–Biratnagar are progressing in stages. The proposed Raxaul–Kathmandu railway line, along with other cross-border connections, also represents an important part of the broader vision for improved connectivity between the two countries.

Not only this, in recent years, as part of Capacity Building, Nepal Railway Officers & staff have been imparted training on various aspects related to train operations at Gatishakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara. These initiatives are expected to create further opportunities for passenger movement, facilitate trade and strengthen transport links between important regions. Together, they reflect the continued efforts to develop a stronger railway network connecting India and Nepal.

The new train service between Ayodhya Dham–Janakpur Dham shows how stronger transport links can give new momentum to an enduring partnership, making rail connectivity an important part of the evolving diplomatic relationship between India and Nepal.

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday arrived in India for a two-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.