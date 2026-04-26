PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kolkata Kalibari Known For Non-Veg Prasad Amid Bengal Fish Ban Row | Pics Inside

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have put its best foot forward to mend its image of being a party associated with promoting vegetarianism. This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a stop over to Kolkata's famous Thanthania Kali Bari which is known for its tradition of offering non-veg prasad to the deity.

PM Modi offered his prayers to the devi before he headed for his roadshow in the city, as West Bengal gears up for its second and final phase of assembly election on April 29.

Interestingly, the visit also comes amid a heated debate over food culture in the state known for its fascination towards fish, a non-veg staple in Bengal. A few days ago the Prime Minister was also spotted enjoying jhalmuri (puffed rice stirred with masala and green chili) from a local shop during campaigning.

When Did This Practice Start?

The practice of offering non-veg prasad goes back to the famous Bengali mystic Ramakrishna Paramahansa, who had once offered ‘dab-chingri’ (prawn served in green coconut shell) to Maa Siddheshwari. The practice which reportedly started when Ramakrishna offered this prasad while praying for the recovery of Bengali philosopher and social reformer Keshav Chandra Sen, continues till date.

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Devotees continued to follow the practice of offering non-veg prasad when Ramakrishna fell ill while at Shyamapukur, praying for his recovery.

Why Thanthania Kali Bari Is Special

The ancient Kali Bari, established in 1703, long before Kolkata came into existence, is known for its deity which is considered to be ‘Jagrat’ or responsive to prayers of its devotees. The shrine is deeply rooted in Bengali spiritual identity.

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The Fish Debate

PM Modi's visit, just a day before campaigning comes to an end on April 27 (Monday), also comes in the backdrop of the political debate centralised around food preferences in West Bengal, a state that is known to celebrate its cultural identity tied to its food habits, mostly non-veg.

While campaigning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the BJP may interfere people's food culture if they come to power in the state, pointing at precedents in other states where the saffron party led governments had imposed bans on the sale of fish and meat during Hindu festivals.

The TMC supremo had claimed that such measures indicate that the party, labeled by her as ‘bohiragoto’ (outsiders) lacks basic understanding of Bengal’s cultural practices.