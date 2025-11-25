PM Modi Offers Prayers At Saptmandir Ahead Of Flag-Hoisting At Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Saptmandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises, ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple. The Saptmandir houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.

This was followed by a visit to the Sheshavtar Mandir at the Ram Temple premises. PM Modi will hoist the sacred saffron flag atop the temple's 191-foot-high shikhara at noon today, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion. The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation.

The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound. Hoisting of the flag to coincide with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami. Earlier today, PM Modi held a roadshow in Ayodhya ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, where he was greeted by hundreds of devotees holding the tricolour as he headed to the Ram Temple for the ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be present at the occasion. CM Yogi called the event the “renaissance of Sanatan culture.” In an X post, CM Yogi wrote, “In the foremost of the seven sacred cities, the divine Shri Ayodhya Dham, today, from the sacred hands of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, a grand saffron flag is about to be hoisted atop the spire of the Lord Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.”

"This divine message of the renaissance of Sanatan culture is infusing indomitable spiritual and soulful energy throughout the entire Bharatvarsha. The faith, penance, and anticipation of crores of Ram devotees are today about to be established at a new pinnacle. The nation is today immersed in Ram, immersed in Dharma," he added.