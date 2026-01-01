PM Modi Pens Heartfelt Letter to BJP's New Thiruvananthapuram Mayor; Says 'UDF-LDF Fixed Match Will End Soon'

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the newly elected Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor VV Rajesh and his deputy GS Asha Nath after the BJP's historic win in the local body elections.

In a heartfelt letter shared by VV Rajesh on social media, PM Modi termed the victory and election of the mayor an end of the "fixed match" between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

He said the BJP's vision for Viksit Thiruvananthapuram resonated with voters. In his letter, the Prime Minister wrote, "In the midst of the festive season and as we begin the year 2026, history was made in the great city of Thiruvananthapuram when you took oath as the Mayor of the city and GS Asha Nath Ji took oath as the Deputy Mayor. I would like to congratulate you and Asha Ji for this. I would also like to congratulate all our Party's newly elected councillors and Karyakartas for the historic performance in the Thiruvananthapuram local body polls."

"I have great memories of visiting Thiruvananthapuram, a city that has a place of pride in the minds of every Malayali. It is blessed by Sree Padmanabhaswamy. It is the capital of Kerala. This city has nurtured thought leaders, social reformers, artists, musicians, poets, cultural giants, saints and seers. Thus, when such a city blesses our Party, it is very humbling. Our vision to build a Vikasita Thiruvananthapuram has resonated with people across the city, from all sections of society.

People have seen the work of our government at the centre and also our efforts towards urban development in different states, which is why they decided to bless us. I thank the people of this city for the warmth," he added.

Hitting out at the LDF and the UDF, PM Modi alleged a culture of corruption and violence. He praised the BJP workers for working fearlessly in the run-up to the polls.

He said, "I am sure I speak on behalf of countless BJP Karyakartas of Kerala and across India when I say that this feat has brought immense happiness and pride. Powered by the blessings of the people of Thiruvananthapuram, what has happened is epoch-making. It is a milestone written in golden letters."

"For decades, BJP workers in Kerala have walked a path that is difficult. The state's politics has been dominated by the LDF and UDF, whose poor governance record is for everyone to see. In addition, these fronts have perpetuated a culture of corruption and brutal violence that is against the ethos of Kerala. Yet, despite adversity, hostility and brutal violence, our Karyakartas have stood firm. They raised people's issues fearlessly, carried the party flag and the ideology of India First courageously. They spoke for the people's aspirations even when speaking came at a cost. Many of them are not in our midst today, but I am sure their blessings are with you," the letter added.

The Prime Minister said that the people chose the BJP-NDA, "rooted in nationalism without exclusion", as an option.

"The success of our Party in the capital of Kerala signals that the people of the state, especially the youngsters and women, are ready for a new dawn. The BJP-NDA is emerging as the people's option, rooted in nationalism without exclusion, development without corruption and governance without appeasement. The fixed match of the LDF and UDF of being friends in Delhi and 'rivals' in Kerala is about to end soon. Kerala wants to break free from their broken promises," the letter read.