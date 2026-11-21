New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for a skilled workforce and greater self-reliance, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's growing role in defence manufacturing with the production of BrahMos missiles, while proposing an aptitude certificate for students to help assess their skills and abilities.

He highlighted India's progress in defence manufacturing, skill development, poverty alleviation and technological innovation, while pitching for greater self-reliance and a skilled workforce during his engagements in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar.

Addressing the 5th National Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said the global demand for skilled Indian workers was increasing, particularly those trained at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), and emphasised that skilled workers and traditional artisans would play a crucial role in the country's development.

"Those who possess skill, those who have craftsmanship, their demand is going to rise. Whenever I visit Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, or Kuwait, members of the royal families there always say one thing: 'The magnificent modern cities you see of ours were not built by our money, but by the hard work of India's artisans," PM Modi said.

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He added that the world was looking for ITI-trained workers rather than only university graduates.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Uttar Pradesh's growing role in defence and semiconductor manufacturing, saying a semiconductor chip manufacturing factory was being established in the state and BrahMos missiles, which were used during Operation Sindoor, were now being manufactured there.

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"The BrahMos missile that gave sleepless nights to the enemy during Operation Sindoor is now also being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

On concerns surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its potential impact on employment, PM Modi said that technological advancements could not replace individuals possessing practical skills.

"Understand this point of mine very clearly: no one can take away the job of a person who possesses skill," he said.

He also announced that India would host the WorldSkills Asia competition in 2027, with the event scheduled to take place in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

During his address, the Prime Minister spoke about the government's poverty alleviation efforts, claiming that 50 crore people had come out of poverty in the past 12 years. He credited government welfare schemes and the provision of essential facilities for empowering economically weaker sections.

Earlier, while addressing students at IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal, the Prime Minister proposed developing a data and analytics-based system to track children's interests and activities from the age of three and generate an aptitude certificate to help identify their potential career paths.

He suggested that parents, teachers and children's peer groups could continuously contribute information to the system, allowing a comprehensive assessment of a child's interests and abilities by the time they reach Class 10 or 12.

Questioning the existing system of issuing character certificates to students leaving school, PM Modi said the country should consider replacing them with aptitude certificates.

He said such a system could help parents understand their children's potential without having to spend between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 on career counselling.

Interacting with students, the Prime Minister also urged every batch to identify 100 products currently imported by India and develop domestic alternatives that could eventually be exported.

"Each of your batches should resolve to identify 100 items that India currently imports. We will develop solutions for them here, manufacture them locally, and ensure not only that India no longer needs to import them, but that India begins exporting them," he said.

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said the institute was honoured to host the Prime Minister and hear his vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

West Bengal Chief Minister's Advisor Subrata Gupta also described the Prime Minister's address as inspiring, highlighting IIT Kharagpur's contribution to India's technological development over the past 75 years.

In Bihar's Vaishali, the Prime Minister criticised the Congress over its decades-old 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, claiming that his government had lifted 50 crore people out of poverty in 12 years.

"In a country where the Congress party spent decades chanting the slogan 'Garibi Hatao'—we have managed to lift 50 crore people out of poverty in just 12 years. This is the result of the government's willpower and its welfare schemes for the poor," he said.

PM Modi also contrasted the governance record of the previous administrations with the present NDA government in Bihar, saying public discourse had shifted from scams and crime to investments and action against criminals.

He also inaugurated the six-lane 'Nitish Setu', an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district, built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore.

The 19.7-km-long project connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district and comprises a 9.7-km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary were present during the inauguration.

The Prime Minister also flagged off 100 PM-eBuses, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore across road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare and transport sectors.

He also handed over keys to permanent houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Meanwhile, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav criticised the Prime Minister over the inauguration of Nitish Setu, alleging that the Central government had not contributed any funds towards the construction of the bridge.

The RJD leader also claimed that the bridge had already been inaugurated by former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar around one-and-a-half years ago, before the previous elections.

"Neither Modi ji, nor the BJP, nor the NDA government had any role in the decision to build this bridge, nor any contribution to its construction—neither in the decision nor in the construction. The people of Bihar know this very well," Yadav said.

He also questioned the decision to name the bridge after Nitish Kumar, alleging that the state government had earlier indicated in the Legislative Assembly that it would be named after Guru Gobind Singh.

Yadav further accused the BJP of shielding corrupt leaders and described the party as a "washing machine".

Separately, former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that bookings for four weddings at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow were cancelled to accommodate the Prime Minister's programme.

Speaking to ANI in Varanasi, Rai said the families had booked the venue months in advance and had already distributed wedding invitations mentioning the location.

He displayed a wedding invitation card, claiming that the family had to change the venue and get the invitations reprinted following the cancellation.

"Modi ji should apologise to the families whose four weddings have been cancelled. They should ask for it and certainly offer an apology," Rai said.

He alleged that the families had been inconvenienced because of VIP protocol and questioned why the Prime Minister's programme could not have been organised at another venue.