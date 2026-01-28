PM Modi, President Murmu Condole Ajit Pawar’s Death After Baramati Plane Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash in Baramati. In a post on social media, the Prime Minister described Pawar as a leader with a strong grassroots connect, widely respected for his hardworking nature and dedication to public service.

Highlighting Pawar’s administrative acumen, the Prime Minister said his understanding of governance and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were noteworthy. Calling his demise untimely, Modi said the news was “very shocking and saddening.”

“Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Offers Condolences to Families Affected by the Crash

In a separate message, Prime Minister Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the aircraft crash. He said his thoughts were with those who lost their loved ones in the incident and prayed for strength and courage for the bereaved families in what he described as a moment of profound grief.

President Murmu Calls Death an ‘Irreparable Loss’

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her condolences following the tragic incident. Terming the news of the plane crash in Baramati as extremely tragic, the President said Ajit Pawar’s untimely death was an irreparable loss to the nation.

She said Pawar would be remembered for his significant contribution to Maharashtra’s development, particularly his role in strengthening the cooperative sector.

Expressing sympathy with Pawar’s family, supporters, and admirers, President Murmu said she prayed for strength for the families of all those who lost their lives in the accident.