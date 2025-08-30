PM Modi reaches Sendai to visit key semiconductor facility

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sendai city, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday, where he will visit key industrial facilities, including a semiconductor plant and a bullet train coach manufacturing site.



PM Modi, accompanied by Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, arrived in Sendai on a Shinkansen (bullet train).



"Reached Sendai. Travelled with PM Ishiba to this city on the Shinkansen," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the gesture of both PMs travelling together symbolises the warmth of the India-Japan friendship.



Ishiba said that they will continue the journey in the car with PM Modi, showcasing the bond of friendship between the two.



In a post on X, Ishiba said, "With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai. Continuing from last night, I will be with you in the car."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted the Indian train drivers. In a post on X, Ishiba said, "Greetings with the Indian train drivers currently training at JR East."

PM Modi and Ishiba also discussed cooperation in wide-ranging areas, he said in a post on X.



"Republic of India. Summit meeting with Prime Minister Modi. We discussed cooperation across a wide range of areas, including defence and the economy. Tomorrow, I will join you for the inspection of the Shinkansen and semiconductor-related matters," Ishiba said.