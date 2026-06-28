PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at State House in Seychelles

Victoria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the State House in Seychelles as part of his three-day official visit to the East African island nation, at the invitation of its President Patrick Herminie. The visit is aimed at further strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi was welcomed at the State House by President Herminie, and the two leaders participated in formal ceremonial proceedings as part of the official engagements.

The Prime Minister's visit from June 27-29 will see him participate as the Guest of Honour at Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations on Monday, marking 50 years of independence from the United Kingdom, achieved in 1976.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the capital city on Saturday afternoon and was personally received at the tarmac by President Herminie, alongside several top cabinet ministers and senior officials, in a special gesture reflecting the deep diplomatic bonds between the two democracies.

Advertisement

The arrival reception featured vibrant cultural performances, including a traditional dance from the Kutch region of Gujarat.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister visited the Seychelles National Botanical Garden, marking a significant cultural and environmental engagement during his ongoing visit to the island nation.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister was accompanied throughout the visit by President Herminie.

Prime Minister Modi also presented a 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV), PS LESPWAR, alongside six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles, and five laser radial boats to Seychelles to strengthen the island nation's maritime surveillance and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) patrol capabilities.

The high-level handing-over ceremony was conducted in the presence of President Herminie at the Seychelles Coast Guard Base in Victoria on the initial day of the Prime Minister's official State Visit.

The specialised maritime vessel was manufactured by Goa Shipyard Limited.