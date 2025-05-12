PM Modi's Bold Statement: Operation Sindoor Was Blow To Pakistan’s Terrorist Establishments And Morale

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed India Armed Forces on their massive display of military prowess, saying that the forces have delivered a crushing blow to terrorist establishments in Pakistan, destroying not only their infrastructure but also their morale. PM Narendra Modi's government has been resolute in its stance against terrorism, and Operation Sindoor marked a huge benchmark in India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

The operation, launched in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, showcased India's capability to target terrorist networks with precision and surgical accuracy. The Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy worked in tandem to execute the operation, demonstrating the country's growing military might and technological advancements.

Operation Sindoor was a testament to India's commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms. The operation's success can be attributed to the country's advanced air defence systems, including the S-400 Triumf and Barak-8 missiles, which successfully intercepted hundreds of drones and missiles fired by Pakistan. The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) and Akashteer system played a crucial role in managing India's air defence during the operation.

The Indian Armed Forces' ability to neutralise Pakistan's drone and missile barrage demonstrates the country's growing expertise in electronic warfare, precision targeting, and coordinated air and ground operations. The operation's success has sent a strong message to Pakistan and the international community that India will not tolerate terrorism in any form.

The Indian government has made it clear that Operation Sindoor is a message to Pakistan that terrorism will not be tolerated. The operation's success has dealt a big blow to Pakistan's terrorist networks, and the country will struggle to recover from the losses. As Prime Minister Modi said, "Not only the terrorist establishments were destroyed but also their courage was also destroyed."