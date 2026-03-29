PM Modi's Classic Kerala Look in Palakkad: Crisp White Mundu, Kasavu Stole with Golden Edging

Palakkad: In a nod to Kerala's traditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Palakkad on Sunday, dressed in traditional local attire, reflecting the cultural identity of the state while spearheading the NDA's campaign ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Prime Minister opted for a classic Kerala look at the public gathering, pairing a crisp white mundu with a simple kurta. He also draped a kasavu stole with golden edging over his shoulders to add a touch of regional elegance.

PM Modi made sure to connect with Kerala's cultural roots during the event, stepping up to play the chenda, a traditional percussion instrument that plays a key role in the state's festivals and cultural celebrations.

The Prime Minister was felicitated on stage by local leaders and party workers. His appearance in the mundu aligns with his past visits to different states, where he has often opted for regional attire as a mark of cultural acknowledgment.

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The visit to Palakkad is part of the BJP-led NDA's campaign push ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. There are 12 assembly seats in the Palakkad district of Kerala. These include Thrithala , Pattambi, Shoranur, Ottapalam, Kongad, Mannarkkad, Malampuzha, Palakkad, Tarur, Chittur, Nemmara and Alathur.

Kerala will go to polls in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

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