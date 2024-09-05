sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • When PM Modi Mentioned About 'Eating Paan' As He Pitched For 'Invest In Kashi' To Singapore CEOs

Published 23:46 IST, September 5th 2024

When PM Modi Mentioned About 'Eating Paan' As He Pitched For 'Invest In Kashi' To Singapore CEOs

During interaction with Singapore business leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted about India's political stability adding it's going to continue.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi at Singapore business leaders forum
PM Modi at roundtable with business leaders in Singapore | Image: @narendramodi
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:27 IST, September 5th 2024