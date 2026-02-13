PM Modi's First Decisions from New 'Seva Teerth' Office: ₹1.5L Cashless Accident Care, 6 Crore Lakhpati Didis & Mega Farmer Boost

New Delhi: In a symbolic and substantive start to operations from the newly named “Seva Teerth” complex, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a series of key decisions on Friday, underscoring the theme of service ("Seva") to every section of society. The moves, announced shortly after inaugurating the modern facility housing the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), and Cabinet Secretariat, focus on empowering women, supporting farmers, aiding youth and startups, and protecting vulnerable citizens.

The renaming of the PMO complex to “Seva Teerth”, replacing colonial-era nomenclature, aligns with the government's long-standing effort since 2014 to shed symbols of the past and foster a citizen-centric mindset. The motto "Nagrik Devo Bhava" (citizen is akin to God) inscribed at the site reinforces this shift toward modern, efficient governance.

PM Modi also shared pictures from the inaugural ceremony and said that the new office is dedicated to the nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "With an unwavering resolve to serve the people of India and guided by the sacred spirit of Nagrikdevo Bhava, Seva Teerth is humbly dedicated to the nation."

"May Seva Teerth always stand as a radiant symbol of duty, compassion, commitment to the principle of India First. May it inspire generations to walk the path of selfless service and tireless dedication to the welfare of all," the prime minister added.

The first set of approvals from Seva Teerth includes four major initiatives:

1. Launch of PM RAHAT Scheme

Providing a vital safety net, the scheme offers cashless treatment of up to ₹1.5 lakh for road accident victims. This ensures immediate medical care without financial barriers, aiming to prevent loss of life due to delays or lack of funds.

2. Doubling Lakhpati Didis Target to 6 Crore

Celebrating the early achievement of 3 crore women empowered as Lakhpati Didis (ahead of the March 2027 timeline), PM Modi set an ambitious new goal of 6 crore by March 2029. This expansion doubles the scale of the initiative, boosting economic independence for rural women.

3. Doubling Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to ₹2 Lakh Crore

In a significant boost to the farming sector, the outlay of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund has been increased from ₹1 lakh crore to ₹2 lakh crore. The enhanced fund will strengthen the entire agriculture value chain, including storage, processing, and supply chain modernization.

4. Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with ₹10,000 Crore Corpus

To fuel India's innovation drive, especially in deep tech, early-stage ventures, advanced manufacturing, and breakthrough technologies, the government approved Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0. This ₹10,000 crore corpus aims to propel the next wave of entrepreneurship and strengthen the startup ecosystem.

These decisions, touching farmers, women, youth, and vulnerable groups, reflect the spirit of 'Seva' as a core governance principle, said officials. They highlighted that the initiatives demonstrate a commitment to inclusive development from the new administrative hub designed with sustainability features and citizen-focused efficiency.

Seva Teerth Building Complex

The unveiling of Seva Teerth building complex marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem, a release said.

For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities.