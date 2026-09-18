PM Modi's ‘Is It Okay?’ To Xi Jinping Was About Faulty Translation Device, Not Health, New Angle Shows

New Delhi: Rumours surrounding Chinese President Xi Jinping's health during his India visit appear to have been laid to rest after a new camera angle emerged of his exchange with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the new video surfaced, the health chatter has finally been debunked.

Contrary to speculation that Xi Jinping had suffered a health episode, video proof reportedly suggested the moment that prompted PM Modi to say "is it ok?" was linked to a technical glitch. Reports indicated Xi's earpiece for simultaneous interpretation had stopped working, rather than any medical issue.

A newly surfaced clip of the 2 leaders interacting at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi offers crucial context behind the brief exchange that had set social media abuzz. The footage, shot from a different vantage point, appears to clear the air, which was earlier misconstrued as a health-related incident.

Russian Footage Reveals Earpiece Trouble Before PM Modi's Remark

The alternative footage was recorded by Russian state broadcaster Rossiya 1 and shows Xi Jinping dealing with an issue involving his translation device just before PM Modi checks on him. The sequence indicated that the Prime Minister's remark was likely a response to the malfunctioning equipment and not to the Chinese president's physical condition.

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The circulation of the new video has also triggered pushback against the earlier rumour mill. Some social media users have criticised the unfounded speculation, with posts accompanying the video urging conspiracy theorists to "put their tinfoil hats" away.

The clip was amplified by MeAndQi founder Arnaud Bertrand and internet personality Mario Nawfal, both of whom command large followings on X. Bertrand, who spent 8 years living in mainland China, also criticised coverage in some UK media outlets that had speculated about the circumstances behind Prime Minister Modi's remark.

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What The New Video Actually Captures

The interaction occurred as PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi attended the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The two leaders also held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines, which was their first such meeting on Indian soil in 7 years.

In earlier footage filmed from another angle, PM Modi was seen appearing to ask Xi Jinping, "Is it okay?" The brief exchange subsequently became the subject of quick online discussion, with some users speculating about the meaning behind the remark and whether it was linked to the Chinese President's condition.

The Rossiya 1 footage provided a different view of the moments leading up to that exchange. It appears to show Chinese President Xi handling or adjusting his translation earpiece before PM Modi makes the remark. The sequence offered a plausible explanation tied to the translation equipment, although the video by itself does not establish the precise words exchanged immediately before or after the recorded moment. Consequently, attention has shifted towards the technical context of the interaction rather than the health-related theories that circulated online.

Meeting Held Against Backdrop Of Strained Ties

The Modi-Xi meeting took place against the backdrop of strained India-China relations following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The confrontation had led to a sharp deterioration in ties between New Delhi and Beijing.