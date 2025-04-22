PM Modi Sets Tone Ahead of his Key Saudi Visit, Calls Ties with Riyadh ‘Limitless’ And Outlines 4Cs as Stronger Diaspora Bond

PM Modi Sets The Tone Ahead of his Key Saudi Visit, Calls Ties with Riyadh ‘Limitless’ And Outlines 4Cs as Stronger Diaspora Bonds | Image: File Photo

PM Modi is all set to embark on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, marking his third trip to the Kingdom since 2016, highlighting the growing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Riyadh.

The visit of PM Modi to Saudi Arabia followed the State Visit of Prince Mohammed bin Salman to New Delhi in September 2023 to attend the G20 Summit.

India-Saudi Ties and Successful Green Hydrogen Supply Chain

Speaking ahead of his journey, PM Modi described Saudi Arabia as ‘one of India’s most valued partners, a trusted friend and a strategic ally’ in an exclusive interview with Arab News. Prime Minister Modi also spoke in detail about the deepening collaboration between the two Nations across energy, technology, agriculture, defence sectors, and emerging industries like Green Hydrogen.

"Our partnership has limitless potential," PM Modi said and added that mutual trust and goodwill form the foundation of a relationship that has evolved rapidly since 2019 with the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council.

PM Modi Heaps Praise on Saudi Crown Prince

PM Modi also praised Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, calling him ‘a strong advocate of bilateral ties’. He appreciated the Crown Prince’s role in transforming the Kingdom under his Vision 2030 roadmap. "Every time I have met him, His Royal Highness has left a deep impression on me," PM Modi said.

While talking about the expanding trade relationship between India and Saudi Arabia, even amid global economic challenges, PM Modi welcomed growing Saudi investments in India and emphasised the potential of deeper business integration, particularly as both countries push for greater resilience in global supply chains.

Beyond economic ties, the Prime Minister Modi celebrated the strong people-to-people links between the two nations, particularly the contribution of the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia, and lauded the Kingdom for its successful bid to host World Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

PM Modi on Future of Energy Collaboration

Calling the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) ‘a key catalyst of commerce, connectivity and growth,’ PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to working closely with Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of his visit to one of India’s most valued partners in West Asia, PM Modi also spoke about the crucial energy partnership between the two Nations. He called Saudi Arabia a ‘strong and reliable’ energy supplier. PM Modi highlighted the potential of collaboration in green hydrogen and technology. “We are moving ahead with the vision of a comprehensive energy partnership,” he said. “As partners in the International Solar Alliance, both countries can work toward innovative solutions for future energy needs,” PM Modi added.

Talking about cooperation in defence and security, Prime Minister Modi said that the ties between both countries are a reflection of ‘deep mutual trust and shared commitment to regional stability’. He highlighted joint military exercises, collaboration on cybersecurity, and coordinated efforts to tackle extremism and terrorism as proof of a maturing strategic relationship between India and Saudi Arabia.

PM Modi Outlines 4Cs for Stronger Bond with Indian Diaspora

Calling the Indian diaspora (2.7 million people) in Saudi Arabia a ‘living bridge’ between both Nations, PM Modi reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the welfare of the diaspora. Hye also described the diaspora as India’s Rashtradoots or National Ambassadors.

“The 4Cs — Care, Connect, Celebrate and Contribute — is the motto of our engagement with our diaspora…I eagerly look forward to reconnecting with the Indian diaspora during this visit,” the Prime Minister said.

"Together, we have…": PM Modi Ahead Of Meeting ‘Brother’ Mohammed bin Salman

In his departure statement on the eve of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, PM Modi spoke about how deeply India values its long and historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth and momentum in recent years. 'Together, we have developed a mutually beneficial and substantive partnership including in the domains of defence, trade, investment, energy and people-to-people ties. We have shared interests and commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability," the PIB release read.

“This will be my third visit to Saudi Arabia over the past decade and a first one to the historic city of Jeddah. I look forward to participating in the 2nd Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council and build upon the highly successful State visit of my brother His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India in 2023,” PM Modi said.