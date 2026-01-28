PM Modi Says India-EU FTA to Unlock 'Countless' Jobs in Film, Fashion, Digital Content, Music, IT & More

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the “historic Free Trade Agreement” finalised with the European Union on Tuesday will greatly benefit the creative economy of the country by creating “countless new opportunities” for the youth in the field of films, gaming, fashion, digital content, music, design, research, IT and more.

Addressing the annual NCC rally in Delhi, the prime minister said, “A historic free trade agreement has been reached between India and the European Union. Before this, India had also signed free trade agreements with countries such as Oman, New Zealand, the UK, the UAE, Australia, and Mauritius. All these agreements are going to create countless opportunities for millions of our young people. Today, the whole world is looking at the youth of India with great confidence, and the reason for this global confidence is their skills and values.”

The prime minister said that Indian start-ups will be hugely benefitted because of this deal and make it easy for the innovation ecosystem.

“The agreement that has been reached with the European Union is being hailed by the world as the mother of all deals. It is being described as a game-changer deal for the world. This FTA is your freedom to aspire. This agreement has been made between India and the European Union, which comprises twenty-seven countries. This will benefit Indian startups. Access to funding and the innovation ecosystem for Indian startups will become easier,” PM Modi said.

"This agreement will also greatly benefit our creative economy, including film, gaming, fashion, digital content, music, and design, and will create countless new opportunities for India's youth, from research and education to IT and other professional services...Under this agreement, tariffs on more than 99 per cent of India's exports will be either zero or very low," he added.

PM Modi also praised the valour of Indian armed forces by lauding the execution of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

"When I was in the NCC, my sense of 'Nation First' was also strengthened in the same way. And today, seeing you all learning the same in the NCC, I feel immense pride. Operation Sindoor has once again established India's capabilities and the valour of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor has also shown how advanced and high-tech our indigenous weapons are. In today's modern warfare, the role of youth skills has increased significantly. Now, war is no longer limited to tanks, guns, and shells at the border. Today, battles are fought on many fronts. Today's battles are fought in code and in the cloud," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also underscored the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and defence innovation behind modernising the forces.

"Countries that lag behind in technology are weak not only in their economy but also in their security...Today, work is being done on Made in India drones. AI and defence innovation are now modernising our forces. This means that the possibilities for you, young people, are expanding greatly, and today I want not only those sitting here, but crores of young people across the country to take advantage of this," he said.

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on Wednesday.

He said Ajit Pawar made a huge contribution to the development of Maharashtra and the country.

"A tragic plane crash has taken place in Maharashtra this morning. This accident has snatched away Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ji and some friends from us. Ajit Dada has made a huge contribution to the development of Maharashtra and the country. He always worked proactively. I express my condolences to the family of Ajit Pawar ji and the families of others who lost their lives today," he said.

PM Modi said NCC is a platform for the youth and celebrates the country's heritage.

"The NCC is a platform for the youth, and on this platform, our heritage is also lived with pride. For example, this year, the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram was celebrated with great enthusiasm. You all are aware that a few years ago, the government named 21 islands of the Andaman and Nicobar after our Param Vir Chakra awardees. You have carried forward the spirit of honouring our national heroes," he added.