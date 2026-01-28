Timeline Of Ajit Pawar's Aircraft Tragedy Revealed: What Happened In Final 35 Minutes Before Baramati Crash? | Image: Republic

The Bombardier Learjet 45 business jet carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crash-landed at Baramati Airport on January 28, 2026, resulting in the deaths of all five people on board, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), aviation officials.

What Flight Data Reveals About the Crash?

-The plane carrying Ajit Pawar made two approaches to Baramati Airport. It crashed during the second approach, as per reports.

-The aircraft flew for approximately 35 minutes before the crash, reports said.

-Flight data shows takeoff from Mumbai at around 8:10 AM.

Advertisement

-The plane disappeared from radar at approximately 8:45 AM, indicating the moment of the crash.

-The flight path included a loop around the runway as the pilots attempted to align for landing, as per reports.

Advertisement

-The crash occurred about 80-100 meters from the runway at Baramati Airport, reports said.

-Reports indicate two go-arounds (missed approaches), likely due to poor visibility.

Aircraft was used by Nara Lokesh recently

Some unconfirmed reports said that this aircraft (Learjet 45, registration VT-SSK) was not recently used by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh. Republic has not independently verified the claims made in those reports.

About the Aircraft

It was operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd (a Delhi-based non-scheduled operator), departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at approximately 8:10–8:11 AM after a delay of nearly an hour. The planned 40-minute flight was to Baramati Airport in Pune district.

What led to the crash?

According to flight tracking data from Flightradar24 and statements from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft attempted an initial landing around 8:30 AM but failed, possibly due to poor visibility or other factors. It then made a second approach before crashing at approximately 8:45 AM near the Baramati airstrip/runway threshold. The plane veered off the runway, crash-landed, and burst into flames, resulting in the total destruction of the wreckage.